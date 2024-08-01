UPDATE: Columbia nurse Gregg Bush wins Missouri House seat

The Columbia registered nurse who has said he will not vote for Mizzou funding unless the University agrees to bargaining terms with a local labor union is heading to Jefferson City.

State Rep.-elect Gregg Bush (D-Columbia) will be sworn-in in January

Democrat Gregg Bush beats Republican John Lane by about 2,000 votes . The final numbers were 10,277 to 8,095. The district includes much of southern and eastern Columbia.

Representative-Elect Bush will replace State Rep. Doug Mann (D-Columbia), who did not seek re-election. Bush’s campaign website says he will be the only nurse in the Missouri House.