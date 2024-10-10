UPDATE: Columbia police now describe Boyd Lane incident as “active homicide investigation”

Columbia Police detectives now say they’re investigating Thursday morning’s report of shots fired and a vehicle crash on Boyd lane as an active homicide.

There was a heavy Columbia Police presence Thursday morning on Boyd lane, north of Clark lane (October 10, 2024 photo courtesy of CPD Facebook page)

This is a story we first brought you as breaking news on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” on Thursday at about 8 am, when police responded for reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Boyd lane, north of Clark lane. CPD investigators say that when they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a wooded area, along with an unconscious adult male at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Columbia Police identify the victim as 18-year-old Traquan Reed of Columbia.

CPD describes the incident as “an active homicide investigation”, adding that there are still outstanding suspects. They encourage anyone with information on Mr. Reed’s death to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

Our news partner KMIZ’s Jazsmin Halliburton reports those suspects are considered to be a threat to the public. Jazsmin also reports she saw Columbia Police using a drone late Thursday morning to check the area.