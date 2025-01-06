UPDATE: Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Southern Boone R-1 not in session on Wednesday

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland and South Callaway R-II in Mokane are just a few of the districts that have already canceled classes for Wednesday, due to the recent winter storm.

A Columbia Public Works plow operator plows snow and ice on Iris drive on January 6, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

The storm dropped snow, ice and sleet across mid-Missouri. CPS will have alternative methods of instruction (AMI) on Wednesday. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says that about 65 percent of roads have been deemed passable by the city. She notes secondary routes still need attention to make travel safer for buses. Ms. Baumstak says with subfreezing temperatures and refreeze there won’t be much improvement in conditions by the morning. She says safety is the district’s top priority, saying overnight refreeze on roads and sidewalks present safety hazards.

Under AMI, CPS students are encouraged to do things like being kind to their family members, friends or neighbors. They can also review notes from classes or read a book or practice their instrument if they take music or band.

Fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 is also closed on Wednesday. District spokesman Matt Sharp cites persistent hazardous road conditions on many secondary streets and roads throughout Boone County.

You can find the full list of school closings here.