UPDATE: Columbia Regional Airport saw heavy rainfall in May; June begins with flash flooding

Columbia received more than eight inches of rain in May, almost four inches above normal for the month.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia Regional Airport (COU) received 8.35 inches of rain in May. Mr. Elmore says the normal amount in May is 4.77 inches.

COU has seen more than 20 inches of rain since March 1, more than seven inches above normal.

Columbia Fire Department (CFD) personnel were involved in Monday’s early-morning water rescue in the 3200 block of Creasy Springs (June 1, 2026 photo courtesy of CFD’s Facebook page)

June has started off very wet, with multiple flash flood warnings in mid-Missouri. Columbia firefighters participated in two water rescues on Monday morning.

What’s next: While the ground in Columbia and across mid-Missouri is saturated, we’ll see some dry time this week. Chief meteorologist Jessica Hafner at our news partner ABC-17 says Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to remain dry. Rain is expected to return on Friday.