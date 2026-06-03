UPDATE: Columbia Regional Airport sees busiest June in airport history

New nonstop flights from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Charlotte and to Orlando and Destin/Fort Walton Beach have helped the airport see the busiest June in history.
While the record was announced at this month’s Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting, we didn’t have final numbers until today (Monday).
COU says it welcomed 19,584 departing passengers in June, more than doubling the 9,294 passengers in June 2025. Allegiant’s new flights from COU to Florida and new service from COU to Charlotte on American Airlines played big roles.
Columbia Regional Airport is the nation’s fastest-growing airport, according to aviation firm Mead and Hunt. In April, Mead and Hunt projected a 107 percent increase in available seats over the following six months.
Airport manager Michael Parks says more travelers are choosing COU because it’s becoming easier than ever to fly close to home. The city opened a new 600-space south airport parking lot in June and also launched new daily shuttle service at that time.
Columbia businessman Matt Jenne, who owns Addison’s, is also predicting a record July. Mr. Parks tells 939 the Eagle that he looks forward to a long-term partnership with the three airlines serving COU: American, United and Allegiant.