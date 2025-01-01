UPDATE: Columbia snow plows will be out in force this weekend

The city of Columbia says city resources will be utilized to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the expected winter storm this weekend.

A Columbia Public Works tractor plow works an area near the city hall payment alley on January 8, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia’s Public Works department has been prepping snowplows, materials and equipment ahead of the expected storm. Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen notes we expect to see snow and ice, and that ice accumulations of between one-tenth and one-half of an inch are possible. Columbia Public Works warns that hazardous conditions could impact your Monday morning commute.

Columbia Public Works conducted its November dry run to test snow plows for winter weather, and 939 the Eagle News rode that morning with a plow driver. Public Works engineering and operations manager Richard Stone tells 939 the Eagle that the dry run was successful, adding that winter weather preparation is year-round. There are about 1,450 lane miles in Columbia, and Mr. Stone says snowplow drivers are generally assigned to the same area. He emphasizes that the dry run gives drivers the chance rehearse snow routes ahead of the winter weather season.

Mr. Stone says Columbia has hired 13 people in the street department in the past year. There are currently about four vacancies and the street division has 45 full-time employees.