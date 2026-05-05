UPDATE: Columbia teen charged With murder for Facebook Marketplace killing

A teen from Columbia has been charged with felony murder and other felonies for January’s Facebook Marketplace shooting death of a U.S. Marine in Columbia.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Mikel Jones with second degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action for the death of Marine Michael Ryan Burke, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Our news partner ABC-17 reports Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez certified Jones as an adult on Tuesday morning.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says Jones shot and killed Burke on Ridgemont Court. The court documents say Jones has previously been arrested by Columbia Police times for various crimes, including rape or attempted rape, assault, robbery, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The probable cause statement also says Jones was involved in two other incidents where he allegedly stole someone’s phone.

Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson has also charged three 18-year-olds with second degree murder in this case: they are Alexis Baumann of Hallsville, Kobe Aust of Columbia and Joseph Crane of Columbia.

Ridgemont Court is west of Forum and west of Schnucks and CC’s City Broiler.