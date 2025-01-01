UPDATE: Columbia teen killed in Highway 63 crash in southern Boone County

Missouri state troopers say a Columbia teenager has been killed in Monday night’s one-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Claysville road in southern Boone County.

That’s south of Hartsburg. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the 18-year-old Columbia motorist traveled off the right side of Highway 63, struck a tree and overturned. The driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders remained on-scene after the crash. The crash happened last night at about 6:30 pm.