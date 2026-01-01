UPDATE: Columbia’s city council approves Charlotte air service agreement

Columbia’s city council has unanimously voted to authorize an air service agreement with American Airlines involving daily service between Columbia Regional Airport (COU) and Charlotte.

Columbia Airport advisory board chair Randa Rawlins speaks at the COU press conference about Charlotte (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

American announced in December that they’ll begin daily nonstop service from COU to Charlotte in June.

The air service agreement approved Monday evening with American Airlines allows for a $1.5 million revenue guarantee for up to one year. Under the agreement, American commits to provide daily nonstop service between Columbia and Charlotte starting June 4, and the city guarantees a minimum revenue for one year.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks during the December press conference at COU (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

City manager De’Carlon Seewood has told 939 the Eagle that Charlotte has been a destination that regional travelers have repeatedly expressed interest in.