UPDATE: Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe and Steak House closed on Saturday

Columbia’s iconic Ernie’s Café and Steak House will be closed on Saturday, following this week’s death of owner Tom Spurling.

Ernie’s Cafe and Steak House owner Tom Spurling has passed away (file photo courtesy of Ernie’s Facebook page)

Restaurant employees and Mr. Spurling’s family and friends will celebrate his life tomorrow. Ernie’s Café and Steak House announced Mr. Spurling’s passing on its Facebook page, saying that“Tom deeply loved his staff and all of his customers, both old and new.”

The restaurant has been featured on the Food Network. It is popular with local residents, college students, retirees and Mizzou football fans coming into Columbia from across the state.