UPDATE: Columbia’s Fr. Tolton girls win Missouri class 4 softball championship

Mid-Missouri’s girls softball fall season has concluded, and one area team brought home a state title. Several others finished as runner-ups:

** Fr. Tolton girls have captured the class 4 state softball championship after beating Belton 2-0 on Friday in Springfield. Tolton whipped Westminster Christian 7-1 in Thursday’s semifinals.

** The Lafayette (Wildwood) high school girls beat Columbia Rock Bridge 3-0 in eight innings in Friday’s heartbreaking class 5 state softball championship in Springfield. The Bruins earn a second-place finish in class 5.

** The Centralia Lady Panther softball team earns a second-place finish in class 3, after falling to 8-3 to Oak Grove in Saturday’s championship game in Springfield. Centralia beat Blair Oaks in Friday’s class 3 semifinals. Blair Oaks finishes fourth in class 3.