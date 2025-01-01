UPDATE: Court documents say Columbia park standoff suspect told officers he wants to sexually assault their spouses

Boone County prosecutors have filed multiple criminal charges against the Columbia man who threatened to commit “suicide by cop” Monday afternoon at Stephens Lake park, before a four-hour standoff.

Columbia Police took the man into custody early Monday evening. Boone County prosecutors have filed felony assault and felony property damage charges against 22-year-old Tre’shon Smith. He is also charged with three misdemeanors. Court documents say Smith is homeless.

Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park (file photo courtesy of Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau website)

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says Smith made threats after his arrest while in the police vehicle, threatening to harm multiple CPD officers. The court documents also allege Smith told multiple officers after his arrest that he would locate them and their families on social media and wants to sexually assault their spouses.

He’s also accused of biting a security guard on the hand at University Hospital and allegedly spit at several University Hospital employees who were trying to treat him. Court documents say Smith destroyed several picnic tables at the park during the standoff and eventually “had to be tazed.”