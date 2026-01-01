UPDATE: Court documents say “more developments are expected” after body is found in trash bin in Perche creek near Columbia

The suspect from Columbia accused of dumping a trash bin containing a human body in the Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area makes his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court.

53-year-old Andrew Acton is charged with two felonies: abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The Boone County Sheriff Department’s probable cause statement describes this investigation as active, adding “more developments are expected.”

53-year-old Andrew Acton of Columbia is currently jailed without bond (May 2026 mug shot courtesy of Boone County Sheriff Department’s website)

The Eagle Bluffs Conservation area is near McBaine. The court documents allege that Acton dumped a trash bin containing the body around May 11, “in hopes the body would not be discovered.” A boater and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the trash bin containing the body on Sunday in Perche creek near the Missouri River.

Acton is jailed without bond.