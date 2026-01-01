UPDATE: CPD seeking charges against woman for multiple crashes

A parolee from mid-Missouri’s Kingdom City who was released from prison last year is now accused of crashing her vehicle into a home, a trailer and then a tree on Friday evening.

Columbia Police received multiple calls Friday night at about 6:30 during the chaotic incidents. All of them happened in northeast Columbia, north of Clark lane and west of Ballenger.

29-year-old Cassandra Albright is currently on parole (2025 file photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Corrections website)

CPD says 29-year-old Cassandra Albright’s vehicle crashed into a home on Stevendave drive, a home occupied by six people, including four children. CPD says she left the scene and crashed into a trailer on Murrell drive and then a tree on Waterloo drive and also aggressively accelerated toward two juvenile pedestrians in the area.

She is currently on parole for assault third degree and for possession of a controlled substance, according to online records from the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC).