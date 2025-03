The National Weather Service (NWS) is urging mid-Missourians not to burn today, with the area under critical fire danger.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management is urging you to not burn today (March 17, 2025 graphic courtesy of National Weather Service St. Louis Twitter page)

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and Lake of the Ozarks residents should be careful when discarding cigarettes and should not burn. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management agrees, saying small fires can get out of control fast with these conditions.

They note we’re seeing low humidity and dry vegetation.