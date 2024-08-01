UPDATE: Curators say Mizzou’s $250-million football stadium project will elevate fan experience

The UM Board of Curators have voted unanimously to approve the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project at Mizzou in Columbia.

This is a rendering of what Mizzou’s planned $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project would look like (rendering courtesy of Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

Thursday’s board vote happened in Kansas City, a board meeting attended by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey. Mizzou officials say the project will elevate the fan experience at Faurot and will solidify Mizzou’s competitive standing in the SEC.

Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for Saturday November 30, as the Tigers host Arkansas. The project is expected to be finished in 2026, which would be Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary.

The Board of Curators gave initial approval to the project in April. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi is thrilled, saying it will preserve the stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future. The UM Board of Curators has voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Kansas City-based architecture firm DLR Group to design the project for the stadium, which is 98 years old.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz predicts the fan experience at Faurot Field will be enhanced by further enclosing the stadium’s north end. Mizzou officials envision about 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.