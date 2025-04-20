UPDATE: Easter Sunday storms knock out power to several thousand in mid-Missouri

Several thousand Columbia and Boone County residents are without power this evening along with a few thousand other mid-Missourians, after severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes moved through the 939 the Eagle listening area on Easter Sunday.

Columbia Water and Light says about 4,000 city residents are without power. Water and Light says two of its crews are working at substations, and those repairs are expected to restore power to about 3,000 customers. Columbia Water and Light encourages you to report power outages by calling (573) 875-2555.

Boone Electric is reporting about 2,900 residents without power, with most of those in the Columbia area. Ameren Missouri is reporting about 225 customers without power in the Ashland area, along with more than 900 without power in the Jefferson City area.

Listeners are also reporting the storms blew a sign down near Columbia’s I-70 and Rangeline interchange, causing traffic issues.

939 the Eagle’s Scotty Cox (Clear-99 host) and Brian Hauswirth provided live tornado and storm-related coverage on Easter Sunday on our Zimmer radio stations in mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) in both St. Louis and Kansas City issued numerous tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across mid-Missouri listening area on Easter. Our news partner KMIZ reports one minor injury from a possible tornado in Callaway County.