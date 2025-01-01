UPDATE: Elderly man killed in fire in Callaway County has not been identified

An elderly man from mid-Missouri’s Callaway County has died, after a fire on county road 1027 Monday afternoon. The Callaway County Sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name yet.

Sheriff’s deputies say their preliminary findings indicate the elderly man was tending to the fire when he passed away. They say that while foul play is not suspected, the medical examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy. The investigation continues.

Sheriff’s deputies say crews from the North and South Callaway fire protection districts responded to the fire, along with Montgomery County firefighters.