UPDATE: Ellisville man charged with firing at law enforcement during weekend I-70 pursuit jailed without bond in Montgomery County

Prosecutors in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County have filed six felony charges against the Ellisville suspect accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chaotic weekend pursuit on I-70 that covered three counties.

Missouri state troopers say the driver of this vehicle crashed in Columbia (May 9, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter page)

The chase began in Montgomery County and ended in Columbia. 31-year-old Clayton Wulf is charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and other felonies.

He’s jailed without bond and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 10:30 am Tuesday in Montgomery City before Judge Nathan Carroz.

31-year-old Clayton Wulf of Ellisville is currently jailed without bond in Montgomery County (May 2026 photo courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department)

The Montgomery County Sheriff Department’s three-page probable cause statement indicates Wulf was under the influence of illegal narcotics during the pursuit. Court documents say Wulf fired about seven shots at Missouri state troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies during the chase and also drove at least 100 miles per hour in the I-70 work zones, where construction workers were present. He also allegedly swerved at law enforcement officers trying to put up spike strips.

Missouri state troopers say Wulf allegedly fired several rounds at law enforcement officers during Saturday morning’s chaotic chase (May 9, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter page)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were no injuries in the pursuit.