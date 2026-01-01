UPDATE: Endangered silver alert for 90-year-old Columbia woman

Columbia Police have issued an endangered silver advisory for a 90-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her home on Westwinds Court Wednesday afternoon. CPD is still searching for 90-year-old Nancy Thrower, who is described as a white female who walks with a cane.

What we know: Columbia Police say she left her home on Westwinds Court at about 12:30 pm wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a black jacket. Police say she left on foot in an unknown direction. Westwinds Court is west of Faurot field and just north of Stadium Boulevard. Columbia Police are asking you to check your doors cameras for any possible video of Ms. Thrower.

What they said: Columbia Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol say Ms. Thrower has dementia.

What it means: Columbia Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued what is called an endangered silver advisory. Anyone who sees her should call 911 or Columbia Police immediately. You can reach CPD at (573) 874-7585.