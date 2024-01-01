UPDATE: Extradition hearing is Thursday in Columbia for 1993 Indiana murder suspect

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Boone County Courthouse for the Columbia custodian charged with raping and murdering a woman in Indianapolis more than 31 years ago.

The Boone County Courthouse is in downtown Columbia (2019 file photo from 939 the Eagle)

Boone County Judge Kimberly Shaw has scheduled the 9 am extradition hearing for 52-year-old Dana Shepherd, who remains jailed without bond in Boone County.

939 the Eagle News covered Shepherd’s initial court appearance in Columbia on September 4, when he was arraigned via video. Shepherd is charged in Boone County with the felony of being a fugitive from out-of-state. Shepherd is charged in Indiana with murder and rape for the March 1993 stabbing death of Carmen Hope Van Huss. Shepherd told Judge Shaw in early September that he would submit an application for a public defender to represent him.

Judge Shaw has kept the case at no bond. Boone County prosecutors have described Shepherd as a flight risk.

It had been a cold case until Shepherd was arrested in late August. Indianapolis television reporter Marina Silva of WTHR quotes court documents as saying Van Huss was stabbed 61 times. Court documents say Shepherd lived in the same apartment complex as Van Huss in 1993.