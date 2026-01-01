UPDATE: FBI is now in charge of search for suspect charged in March robbery at Boonville casino

Missouri state troopers and federal agents continue their search for a 20-year-old man from Illinois charged with March’s $1.3 million armed robbery at Boonville’s Isle of Capri casino.

The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel is located in mid-Missouri’s Boonville (photo courtesy of Isle of Capri website)

Prosecutors in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County have charged 20-year-old Hollis Vanleer with first degree robbery, armed criminal action and first degree assault. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that the FBI is in charge of the search for Vanleer.

Missouri state troopers and the FBI are still searching for 20-year-old Hollis Vanleer of Illinois. The Patrol considers him armed and dangerous (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol)

The daring daytime robbery featured multiple explosive devices going off and the two suspects jumping over a counter. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s probable cause statement says the two masked suspects ran to the casino’s cashier cage, jumped over the counter and entered the main bank area.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Boonville casino employee Benjamin Michael-Dass Charles, was captured when he showed up to work the day after the robbery.

The ATF is also involved in this investigation. Anyone with information on Hollis Vanleer should call the FBI.