UPDATE: Five mid-Missouri counties remain under tornado watch; another severe weather threat later today

Five mid-Missouri counties are under a tornado watch on this Wednesday morning, as the region could see two rounds of severe weather today.

Mid-Missouri could see two rounds of severe weather this morning (April 2, 2025 graphic courtesy of National Weather Service St. Louis Twitter)

National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Jayson Gosselin tells 939 the Eagle that Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Randolph counties are under a tornado watch through 10 am, while Miller County’s tornado watch goes until noon. The region could also see a second potential threat that would happen late this morning into the afternoon hours.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.