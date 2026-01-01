UPDATE: Flood warnings across Boone County; Columbia Regional Airport saw record rainfall Sunday

Much of mid-Missouri is under a flood warning until 7 am on Monday.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher says the flood warning includes all of Boone County and parts of Cole, Callaway and Audrain Counties.

The ground is saturated. Mr. Beitscher says Columbia saw a daily record for rainfall Sunday. He tells 939 the Eagle that 3.98 inches of rain fell at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) on Sunday, breaking a record from 1945.

Columbia has already seen more than five inches of rain in June and the normal amount at this this time in June is less than an inch. The NWS says 8.35 inches of rain fell at Columbia Regional Airport in May, almost four inches above normal for the month.