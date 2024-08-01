UPDATE: Groundbreaking ceremony about to begin for Jefferson City’s new air traffic control tower

Mid-Missouri’s retiring third district congressman is in Jefferson City for this morning’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Jefferson City air traffic control tower. The ceremony begins at 11 am at the planned tower site on Mokane road.

Control tower staffing at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport is provided by Midwest Air Traffic Services, through a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) (file photo courtesy of Jefferson City spokeswoman Molly Bryan)

The current tower was built in then-Missouri Governor Kit Bond’s first year in office in 1973. It was built as a temporary structure at the time and is still in use today.

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) has secured about $6.4 million for the $10-million project. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) also contributed to the cost, as did Jefferson City.

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the new air traffic control tower will bolster Jefferson City Memorial Airport’s role as a transportation hub, serving the city and surrounding regions. City officials also say the project will enhance safety and efficiency for air travel across mid-Missouri. Several state agencies fly from Jefferson City Memorial Airport.

Jefferson City’s website says the airport was built in 1947 and 1948. It was built on farmland directly across the river from the Missouri Capitol building. Air traffic control services at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are available from 6 am to 9:30 pm daily. Control tower staffing is provided by Midwest Air Traffic Services, through a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).