UPDATE: Groundbreaking ceremony for massive I-70 upgrade between Boonville and Rocheport is Friday

A Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the $104-million project to rebuild I-70 between Boonville and Rocheport and add a third lane in both directions.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on February 21, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Jefferson City-based Capital Paving has been awarded the contract.

The 13-mile stretch of I-70 is between Boonville’s Highway 5 and the Rocheport bridge. The project includes widening two I-70 bridges, including the one over the Union Pacific railroad at mile marker 113.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director Ed Hassinger, Improve I-70 director Eric Kopinski, State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), Cooper County presiding commissioner George Monk and Boonville Mayor Pro Tem Andrew Cowherd will speak at Friday morning’s 10:30 ceremony.