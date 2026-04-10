UPDATE: I-70 lanes near Columbia’s St. Charles road have reopened, following bridge demolition

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has reopened the lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70, after completing the demolition of the St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in east Columbia.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews began demolition on the St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in Columbia on Friday evening (April 10, 2026 photo courtesy of Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski)

The demolition started Friday evening and continued through Sunday afternoon with foundation removal and cleanup work.

Traffic is flowing again on I-70 near Columbia’s St. Charles road (April 12, 2026 photo courtesy of Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski)

MoDOT Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski tells 939 the Eagle that they appreciate everyone’s patience through the weekend. Mr. Kopinski also says crews will begin work Monday morning to build the new bridge. This is at mile marker 131, near EquipmentShare’s Columbia headquarters.