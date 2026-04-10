UPDATE: I-70 lanes near Columbia’s St. Charles road have reopened, following bridge demolition

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has reopened the lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70, after completing the demolition of the St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in east Columbia.
The demolition started Friday evening and continued through Sunday afternoon with foundation removal and cleanup work.
MoDOT Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski tells 939 the Eagle that they appreciate everyone’s patience through the weekend. Mr. Kopinski also says crews will begin work Monday morning to build the new bridge. This is at mile marker 131, near EquipmentShare’s Columbia headquarters.