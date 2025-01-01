UPDATE: Investigation continues into Fulton teen’s murder

The Mid Missouri Major Case Squad and Fulton Police continue their investigation into Sunday night’s shooting death of a Fulton teenager.

Fulton Police encourage anyone with information on the homicide to call Callaway County Crime Stoppers (logo courtesy of the Fulton Police Department’s website)

Police say 17-year-old Mason Sheets was found in a vehicle late Sunday night near South Business 54 and Commons drive, after authorities received a report about a disabled vehicle. Fulton Police say Sheets suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say a juvenile female who was at the scene was taken into custody, but they have not released any more details about that.

The Major Case Squad has been activated, and the investigation continues. Fulton Police encourage anyone with information on the homicide to call Callaway County Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474. Your identity will be protected.