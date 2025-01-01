UPDATE: Jefferson City man admits being a predatory sexual offender

Cole County’s prosecutor says a Jefferson City man will receive a mandatory life prison sentence, after pleading guilty to first degree statutory sodomy. Prosecutor Locke Thompson says 25-year-old Ryan Swillum pleaded guilty on Friday, adding that the child is under the age of 12. Swillum was set to go on trial this week.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson is prosecuting the 25-year-old Jefferson City man (photo courtesy of the Cole County prosecutor’s office)

Prosecutor Thompson says Swillum stipulated in open court that he was a predatory sexual offender, meaning he’ll receive a mandatory life prison sentence. The sexual abuse happened between August 2018 and May 2020. Prosecutor Thompson says Swillum was charged in early 2023 after the victim disclosed the abuse to parents, who immediately reported it to Jefferson City Police. Swillum will formally be sentenced on September 22, and a Cole County judge will decide if Swillum will be eligible for parole at some point in the future.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson says 25-year-old Ryan Swillum has pleaded guilty to first degree statutory sodomy (mug shot courtesy of the Cole County Sheriff Department’s website)

Prosecutor Thompson thanks Jefferson City Police for what he calls their tireless efforts in investigating the case along with Therapy Paws, who provided support to the victim during court proceedings. The prosecutor also thanks the victim and victim’s family.