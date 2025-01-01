UPDATE: Jefferson City tire shop remains closed, after weekend blaze

Warehouse Tire and Muffler’s location on Jefferson City’s Christy drive is temporarily closed following Friday night’s blaze.

Warehouse Tire and Auto on Jefferson City’s Christy drive is visible from busy Highway 54 (photo courtesy of Warehouse Tire and Auto website)

Jefferson City firefighters say the fire caused significant smoke and fire damage to the business’ shop area. No injuries are reported.

A motorist traveling on nearby Highway 54 saw the fire at about 9:30 Friday evening. Jefferson City assistant fire chief Jay Niemeyer says firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the roof when they arrived, along with flames in the tire shop’s interior. Christy drive was blocked by the fire engines, and Jefferson City Police directed traffic. Assistant chief Niemeyer says three JCFD engines responded to the scene, along with other personnel. The Cole County Fire District and Cole County EMS also responded. The fire remains under investigation.

Warehouse Tire and Muffler’s website notes the Christy drive location is temporarily closed, adding that they’re reaching out to customers who have upcoming appointments there.