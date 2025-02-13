UPDATE: Jefferson City’s JOANN store at Capital Mall scheduled to close

Going-out-of-business sales could begin as early as Saturday morning at Jefferson City’s JOANN store and about 500 other JOANN stores nationwide.

Jefferson City’s JOANN store is located inside Capital Mall on Country Club drive (February 13, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The arts and crafts retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January in Delaware and is closing six other Missouri stores. JOANN says its employees are continuing to receive pay and benefits. The Jefferson City store is located inside Capital Mall. JOANN’s Columbia store will remain open.

JOANN spokeswoman Amanda Hayes has issued a statement to 939 the Eagle, saying this was a difficult decision to make given the impact it will have on JOANN employees, customers and the communities they serve. They also plan to close Missouri stores in Independence, Belton, St. Joseph, Ballwin, Crystal City and Washington.

JOANN’s website says that subject to court approval, they expect going-out-of-business sales to begin at these stores on Saturday, and going-out-of-business sales could continue for several months.

We’ve asked Ms. Hayes how many employees the Jefferson City store has and haven’t heard back on a number yet. We will update this story once we get a number.