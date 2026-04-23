UPDATE: Jury convicts Holts Summit woman of murder

A woman from Holts Summit has been convicted of second degree murder for the 2025 shooting death of her neighbor during a heated argument.

Our news partner ABC-17 reports 38-year-old Heather Smith has been convicted of second degree murder and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon for the shooting death of Kara Dills.

The heated argument started over children riding bikes in a Holts Summit apartment complex, according to testimony in the courtroom. Smith took the witness stand this week and testified that it was self-defense.