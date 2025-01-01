UPDATE: Juvenile persons of interest being sought for Fulton murder, police say

Fulton Police and the Mid Missouri Major Case Squad say persons of interest in this month’s killing of a 17-year-old are juveniles from outside of Fulton.

Fulton Police and the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad say this stolen maroon/burgundy 2022 Jeep Compass Sport may be the vehicle used by the killer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mason Sheets in Fulton. The vehicle was found burned north of Columbia last week (photo courtesy of Fulton Police deputy chief Dall Hedges)

Fulton Police announced Wednesday they and the Major Case Squad have followed up on more than 250 leads in the January 19th killing of Mason Sheets, who was found in a vehicle near C&R Market near South Business 54. Sheets had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton Police say names of the persons of interest are not being released because of their ages. Police and the Major Case Squad say law enforcement officers are currently seeking the juveniles, adding that there’s no current threat to the Fulton community.

Authorities have also said that a stolen Jeep that may have been the vehicle used by the suspect or suspects was found burned last week in the Rocky Fork Lakes conservation area. That’s about six miles north of Columbia on Highway 63.

Anyone with information on the Mason Sheets’ murder is encouraged to call Callaway County Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474.