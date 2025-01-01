UPDATE: Lee’s Summit police officer shot during foot pursuit; statewide Blue Alert issued

A statewide Blue Alert has been issued for all of Missouri after a Lee’s Summit police officer was shot late Sunday night in the Kansas City suburb.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for 27-year-old Thomas Eugene Tolbert, who is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. The Patrol says Tolbert is 6’2 and weighs 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a black top with a hood and black shorts. Missouri state troopers say Tolbert has a history of aggravated assault and shooting at law enforcement officers.

The suspect’s vehicle has been found in Grandview, Missouri.

Sunday night’s shooting happened during a domestic disturbance on Southwest Hollywood drive in Lee’s Summit, which is about 125 miles from Columbia. Kansas City television station KMBC reports the officer is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times. Lee’s Summit police tell KMBC that the officer who was shot did not fire his weapon during the chase. Anyone who has seen Tolbert is urged to call 911 or local law enforcement.