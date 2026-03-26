UPDATE: Look for storms late tonight in mid-Missouri; tornado threat is low

While Columbia could see a record high Thursday, we’ll see storms tonight and a 40-degree temperature drop by tomorrow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis tells 939 the Eagle that the severe weather threats and tornado threats tonight/overnight in mid-Missouri are low. However, NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle there is an 80 to 90 percent chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says mid-Missouri’s tornado threat tonight/overnight is low (March 26, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Mr. Britt says there is the potential for hail. He also says Columbia will be close to a record high today, which is 92 degrees.