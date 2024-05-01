UPDATE: Major changes coming Tuesday near Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to permanently close the left exit from westbound I-70 onto Columbia’s Business Loop tomorrow (Tuesday).

This is MoDOT’s rendering of the massive improvement plan for Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange (May 1, 2024 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

That word from 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy, who publishes Comobuz. Mike reports that in its place MoDOT will begin clearing space for construction of a new roundabout on the Business Loop that will provide access to eastbound I-70. This is all part of a massive $405-million plan to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

State lawmakers approved the $2.8-billion project to expand and rebuild I-70 between Wentzville and Blue Springs in 2023. State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) is urging you to be patient. He has told 939 the Eagle that it will be a win-win when it’s finished.

