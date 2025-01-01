UPDATE: Man killed in New Year’s Day fire just outside Columbia city limits

A New Year’s Day early-morning fire has killed a man at a two-story apartment building on Bellview drive, which is just outside the Columbia city limits.

The deadly early-morning blaze happened in the 4300 block of Bellview drive near Columbia (January 1, 2025 photo courtesy of CFD Facebook page)

The incident happened at about 3:45 am in the 4300 block of Bellview drive, which is near southwest Columbia’s MKT trail Scott Boulevard access. Columbia firefighters assisted Boone County Fire Protection District firefighters on-scene. The first 911 call came in at about 3:45 am, and firefighters arrived in six minutes. Crews saw smoke and fire coming from the building. They found an adult male just inside the entry door and moved the man to the yard, where paramedics and firefighters provided resuscitation. Columbia firefighters say the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics 35 minutes after being removed from the building.

No other injuries are reported. The deadly blaze’s cause remains under investigation.