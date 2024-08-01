UPDATE: Mexico’s city manager describes hospital letter of intent as an important next step

The presiding commissioner in mid-Missouri’s Audrain County, Alan Winders, describes signing a letter of intent with Boone Health as a “tremendous next step” in the process of securing sustainable health care for residents in and near Mexico, Missouri.

Boone Health president Brady Dubois spoke at Monday night’s Mexico city council meeting (October 14, 2024 photo courtesy of former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger)

Mexico and Audrain County have large elderly populations, and they’ve been without a hospital since Audrain County medical center closed in 2022.

Columbia-based Boone Health president Brady Dubois traveled to Mexico to sign the letter of intent with numerous Mexico and Audrain County officials on Monday evening. Mr. Dubois says access to quality emergency care can save lives, adding that Boone Health is committed to making this project a reality.

Under the proposed letter of intent, Boone Health would manage or lease the hospital facility once it’s built. Mexico city manager Bruce Slagle also praises the letter of intent, saying it’s an important next step to secure a hospital operator for generations to come. Boone Health signed the agreement Monday evening with Audrain County commissioners, the city of Mexico and Audrain County health officials.