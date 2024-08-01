UPDATE: Mid-Missouri could see severe weather overnight

While the greatest severe weather threat will be to our west, the National Weather Service (NWS) says mid-Missouri could see severe weather overnight.

This is the latest graphic from the National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis office (October 30, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that any severe weather would happen between midnight and 3 am overnight in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. She says if there are isolated severe storms, the primary hazard will be damaging winds and a tornado or two.

Ms. Jaja encourages you to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather and forecast information.