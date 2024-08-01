UPDATE: Mid-Missouri could see severe weather overnight

While the greatest severe weather threat will be to our west, the National Weather Service (NWS) says mid-Missouri could see severe weather overnight.
NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that any severe weather would happen between midnight and 3 am overnight in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. She says if there are isolated severe storms, the primary hazard will be damaging winds and a tornado or two.
Ms. Jaja encourages you to have multiple ways to receive warnings.