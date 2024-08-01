UPDATE: Mid-Missouri could see severe weather tonight

You’ll want to keep an eye on the sky and on the weather forecast for Monday evening in mid-Missouri.

The National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis office’s updated weather graphic for tonight’s timing for storms (November 4, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The National Weather Service (NWS) says mid-Missouri could see severe weather from about 6 to 10 pm. NWS St. Louis meteorologist John Carney describes tonight’s threat in central Missouri as conditional. Mr. Carney tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia, Ashland, Hartsburg and Jefferson City will see storms during that timeframe, saying a few of them could be severe.

If there is severe weather in the listening area, Mr. Carney says the primary threats would be damaging winds and tornadoes. There’s a greater severe weather threat in far southwest Missouri, near Branson.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.