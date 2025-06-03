UPDATE: Mid-Missouri could see some flash flooding by this evening

While the tornado threat is low, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and mid-Missouri could see heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon into this evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis expects heavy rain in mid-Missouri from about 4-11 pm today (June 3, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Delia tells 939 the Eagle that two to four inches of rain are possible by Wednesday afternoon across mid-Missouri. She also says some local areas could see up to six inches of rain. Ms. Delia says rain will likely fall in Columbia and Jefferson City from about 4 pm today through around 11 pm. We’re also at a slight risk of damaging winds.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.