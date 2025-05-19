UPDATE: Mid-Missouri could see tornados and large hail tonight

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Boonville and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are at an enhanced risk of severe weather late Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Here is the latest graphic from the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis (May 19, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that all hazards are possible today and tonight, including large hail, damaging winds and a tornado. He also says flooding can’t be ruled out. Mr. Charboneau says the severe weather window could begin at about 5:30 pm and continue all night. The National Weather Service in St. Louis urges you to have multiple ways of receiving warnings.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information and keep fresh batteries with your radio.