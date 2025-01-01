UPDATE: Mid-Missouri could see two rounds of severe weather on Wednesday

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Fulton, Boonville and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area could see two rounds of severe weather on Wednesday.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Delia says there are two conditional threats for severe weather on Wednesday. She says there is a potential for thunderstorms in mid-Missouri Wednesday morning from about 3-6, saying that some of them could be severe. She says damaging winds and large hail would be the primary threat. Ms. Delia tells 939 the Eagle that there’s also a severe weather threat for Wednesday afternoon/evening, noting that all severe weather hazards are on the table for the second round. She says what happens tomorrow morning could also impact the later storms.

