UPDATE: Mid-Missouri is at a level three weather threat Friday/Friday night, out of five

By Zimmer Communications
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The National Weather Service (NWS) says tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are possible Friday afternoon and tonight in Columbia, Jefferson City and across mid-Missouri.

Columbia and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area is listed at a level three out of five threat.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja says storms will form in western Missouri today before a line comes through mid-Missouri. She tells 939 the Eagle that storms are expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at around 5 pm and should exit the listening area by 10 tonight. She says tornadoes and damaging winds are possible and says large hail is possible if these storms do not form a line.

The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under a severe risk today and tonight (April 17, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.