UPDATE: Mid-Missouri under a cold weather advisory through noon on Tuesday

A cold weather advisory is now in effect for the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area, including Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis urges you to dress in layers and to monitor outdoor animals (January 20, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says wind chills in the Columbia/Jefferson City areas are expected to be around minus-17 through Tuesday morning. The NWS warns that anyone outside without proper clothing will be at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. They urge you to limit exposure if you must be outside and to protect outdoor animals. National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the cold weather advisory remains in effect through noon on Tuesday.

You’re also urged to check on your elderly neighbors and homeless residents.