UPDATE: Mid-Missouri under a tornado watch until Friday night

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Fulton, Boonville, Moberly, Mexico and most of the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are under a tornado watch until 11 Friday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued the watch Friday afternoon. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charbonneau tells 939 the Eagle that the primary threats would be brief tornadoes, heavy rain and straight line winds.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) tornado watch goes until Friday night at 11 (July 31, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Mr. Charbonneau says the timeframe for any potential severe weather in mid-Missouri would be 4-7 pm Friday.