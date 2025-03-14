UPDATE: Mid-Missouri under tornado watch until 11 pm; 90 mph winds are possible in region

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are under a tornado watch through 11 o’clock this evening.

Mid-Missouri is currently under a tornado watch through 11 pm (March 14, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says several strong tornadoes are likely this evening, and tennis ball sized hail is also likely. The NWS says you can expect wind gusts this evening of up to 90 miles per hour. The tornado watch area includes Lake of the Ozarks.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management urges you to have a plan and to be prepared to seek a safe location. There are already power outages in Boone County. About 450 Ameren Missouri customers in the Ashland area are without power, along with 470 or so Boone Electric customers near Columbia.

