There is critical fire danger Tuesday across the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area, including Columbia and Jefferson City.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is urging mid-Missourians to not burn today (March 18, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is urging you to not burn today and to leave any burning to professionals. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management says small fires can get out of control quickly with these conditions.

Columbia and Jefferson City area residents are also being urged to be careful when discarding cigarettes.