UPDATE: Missing Moberly teen’s body found

Randolph County authorities have announced that they have found the body of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Moberly’s Kayla Huff had been missing since last week.

Randolph County Sheriff Andy Boggs made the announcement overnight, saying the investigation “remains active and ongoing.” It’s now a homicide investigation. Randolph County Sheriff Boggs says their hearts go out to Kayla’s family, friends, classmates and everyone affected by this tragic loss.

939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy reports 20-year-old Alayna Mason, 19-year-old Hunter Ames and 23-year-old Christopher Hull face several charges, including kidnapping.