UPDATE: Missouri AG Hanaway says Torch will suspend all illegal gambling operations in Missouri by Friday

Missouri’s attorney general has announced that Torch Electronics has agreed to suspend all operations of slot machines in Missouri by Friday.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway briefs reporters in Springfield in March, urging those involved in illegal gambling to unplug the devices and to remove them immediately (March 18, 2026 file photo courtesy of Attorney General Hanaway’s Facebook page)

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway describes Torch as “the largest provider of illegal gambling devices” in Missouri. General Hanaway says the announcement follows an ongoing joint criminal investigation by her office along with the U-S Attorney offices in the Eastern and Western districts of Missouri.

While General Hanaway describes this as a tremendous step forward, she says her office will continue to investigate other operators, manufacturers and retail stores involved in illegal gambling. She also says Missouri law is clear: that it is illegal to provide access to unregulated machines and games for gambling purposes.